You can catch NGHTMRE on his nationwide The Portal tour right now. And if you do, you might just catch this unreleased banger of a collab between him and Subtronics.





The video below was captured during his set at 1st Bank Center in Colorado this past weekend. “Yo this is that [unintelligible] NGHTMRE and Subtronics shit, let’s go!” he says ahead of the drop. There’s definitely a whole lot of Subtronics flavor to the drop with punctuated bass stabs and roughly textured synths. No doubt there’s more to it, another drop or maybe two, but this a delicious first taste.

Check out the video below and find tickets to see NGHTMRE on tour here.

Photo via Rukes.com