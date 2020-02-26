Right on the heels of two new singles from his forthcoming debut album, a song Tchami has produced for Lady Gaga will arrive on Friday!





Fans can listen to “Stupid Love,” the new single co-produced by Tchami and Bloodpop, at midnight ET on Friday, off Gaga’s forthcoming album. This isn’t the first time Tchami has teamed up with Gaga, either.

Other producers on LG6 include Axwell, Boys Noize, SOPHIE, Burns, Skrillex (rumored), and Diplo (rumored). So stay tuned for the release of “Stupid Love” this Friday and the new album (hopefully) some time this year!

Photo via Rukes.com