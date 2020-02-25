Apple AirPods are the best thing since sliced bread — but can the company one-up itself with its forthcoming headphones?





Rumors are swirling that an official launch for Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones is nearing, perhaps as soon as next month. The new design has apparently popped up in Target‘s inventory system, oddly enough, titled as Apple AirPods (X Generation) instead of the rumored Apple StudioPods.

So far, Apple has launched its signature line of EarPods, AirPods, and AirPods Pro to much success. In 2019, Apple’s AirPods doubled in sales to $6 billion.

The upcoming studio-grade headphones are expected to cost $399, which is more than competitors including Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Would you buy them? See below.

Apple StudioPods Coming Soon?

Multiple Target employees have started reaching out to me about this 🤔 Showing up in their systems and on UPC scanners is this mysterious “Apple AirPods (X Generation)” listing, priced at $399. 👀 Potentially Apple’s over-ear “StudioPods” headphones. Launch soon (March)? pic.twitter.com/NVcqH8As47 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 22, 2020

Source: Tech Radar | Image via Curved