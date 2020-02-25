Home

Apple AirPods are the best thing since sliced bread — but can the company one-up itself with its forthcoming  headphones?


Rumors are swirling that an official launch for Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones is nearing, perhaps as soon as next month. The new design has apparently popped up in Target‘s inventory system, oddly enough, titled as Apple AirPods (X Generation) instead of the rumored Apple StudioPods.

So far, Apple has launched its signature line of EarPods, AirPods, and AirPods Pro to much success. In 2019, Apple’s AirPods doubled in sales to $6 billion.

The upcoming studio-grade headphones are expected to cost $399, which is more than competitors including Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Would you buy them? See below.

Apple StudioPods Coming Soon?

 

Source: Tech Radar | Image via Curved

 