NGHTMRE’s tour bus headed to Houston for a show at Stereo Live was involved in a serious crash that left multiple crew members with injuries, and some rushed to the hospital.





There’s a discrepancy in when the accident took place, with a statement from NGHTMRE saying last night (below) and an official report from ABC News saying this morning. The ABC News report stays that everyone on the bus sustained minor injuries; six were treated at the scene while five were transported to a nearby hospital with slightly more serious injuries.

NGHTMRE himself is okay, and will be performing tonight. However, due to the accident, the show tonight will not feature “The Portal” stage.

We wish everyone a speedy recovery, and look forward to tonight’s show!