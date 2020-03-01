Is Don Diablo bringing Daft Punk back?! It sure looks like it…





The renowned DJ/producer showcased his new comic book series HEXAGON at Comic Con Chicago over the weekend and he brought some very special guests along with him. As to whether or not the real members of Daft Punk were hiding out under these helmets, we’ll just let your imagination roam free.

Don has described the forthcoming comic book series as “life goals,” with HEXAGON-related concepts and artwork sure to please his most loyal fan base. The story will draw influence from both Star Wars and The Last Starfighter — but will Daft Punk make a cameo?

The collaboration with Impact Theory Comics comes out later this month, with the first issue dropping on March 18th. Get ready!

Don Diablo – HEXAGON Comic Book Coming Soon

Brought some friends to promote my upcoming HEXAGON comic book series at Comic Con Chicago 🤖😎🤖 Also threw a lil’ party after. First episode will be available from the 18th of March! #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/G7zGtXqPB3 — Don Diablo (@DonDiablo) March 1, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com