Michael Theanne, longtime UK/international manager of Steve Aoki, as well as Cheat Codes and Deorro, collapsed and died after returning home from a hike with his dogs this past Saturday.





As Billboard reports, Theanne “helped establish Aoki as a leading global EDM artist by securing him headlining slots at major European festivals, such as Tomorrowland, and booking his Ibiza residencies, including this summers’ run at Amnesia.” He was also nominated for a Grammy for his work on the Aoki documentary I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead in 2016.

“Michael’s incredibly warm, loving and generous spirit impacted all around him,” his family said in a statement. “We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Michael in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed to process this devastating and sudden loss in private. Information regarding a funeral and memorial will be forthcoming.” A coroner’s report is pending to determine cause of death. Our thoughts go out to Theanne’s wife Elena and baby daughter Luna, as well as Aoki, Dim Mak, and his whole management team.

via Billboard | Photo via Imagine It Media.