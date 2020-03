Medasin has been teasing his upcoming album RIPPLS since last year. After playing a few shows testing out the music, the whole world got it’s first taste of the album on Friday. The young producer teamed up with r&b standout Cautious Clay to create a smooth jam that’s easy to listen to. With the rest of the 14 track album out on Friday there’s plenty more up Medasin’s sleeve. You can listen to “Get By” on your favorite platform here and be sure to grab tickets to his upcoming tour here.