Spotify Simplifies Its App To Be More Universal Than Ever

Spotify is working to make its app “more simplified” and “more universal” for users everywhere.





According to a new report, Spotify’s new update delivers “a more streamlined, easy-to-use interface with fresh designs to actionable icons that will make playing your favorite song or playlist as simple as the tap of a button.”

Both free users and paid subscribers would experience these changes, which make the app easier than ever to navigate. Features include, but are not limited to, a cleaner action menu, grouped buttons for playback, changed shuffle-mode button, and easier downloading/adding to favorites.

One of the major goals here is to allow iOS users to operate the Spotify app with only one hand. The experience is described as “much more adaptive and responds to the size of your device.”

Allow Spotify to introduce the new, streamlined app here.

Source: Mobile World Live