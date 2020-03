Young Franco and Pell certainly have the “Juice”. The energy these two artists display on the new single is apparent from the first beat. The rhythm and natural flow is unstoppable and once you hit play you’ll be grooving wherever you are. Young Franco has been on a tear lately with a North American prime time sync with Starbucks, a well received headline tour, and festival plays across North America. It’s time for you to pay attention to this Australian talent.