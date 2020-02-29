Armin van Buuren Is Throwing An All-Ages Show In Amsterdam: ‘This Is Blah Blah Blah’

Armin van Buuren is for the children!





The world renowned DJ/producer is opening up his forthcoming series to all ages for one day only. Armin’s This Is Me series on Saturday, May 23rd, called This Is Blah Blah Blah, is officially open to his youngest fans.

“During my most recent tour I realised that my children have never had the opportunity to see a live performance of mine,” Armin said.

“I would like to not only share my love for electronic music and trance with my own children, but to give all young fans the opportunity to attend a show and feel the energy that comes with a show of this format. I hope it is an inspiration for them.”

This Is Blah Blah Blah, the all ages afternoon show, is on sale now.

For more information and tickets go here!

Photo via Rukes.com