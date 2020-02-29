Shambhala Music Festival is back and better than ever!





Canada’s premier and longest-running electronic music festival released its 2020 lineup and it’s stacked full of newcomers and fan favorites alike. The 23rd annual get together on the farm in Salmo, British Columbia is sure to live up to the hype – and then some.

Black Tiger Sex Machine lead the pack, along with trap and bass extraordinaire, RL GRIME, German House producer, Claptone, Vancouver producer and multi-instrumentalist, Ekali, the anonymous masked, MALAA, trap-house-jazz favorite, Masego, techno icon, Richie Hawtin, critically acclaimed, Tycho, deadmau5’ brainchild, testpilot, hip-hop all-star, DJ Premier, farm favorite, REZZ, trap legends, Slander, UK producer, Tipper, Canadian electronic duo, Bob Moses, acclaimed dubstep DJ, Subtronics, funk-inspired, Wajatta, (ft. Reggie Watts + John Tejada) UK drum and bass legend, Sub Focus, the always eclectic Seven Lions, YouTube sensation, Marc Rebillet, and the world-renowned What So Not. And, so much more!

“2020 is going to be bigger and better than ever,” Shambhala Music Festival founder Jimmy Bundschuh promises. “We can’t wait to welcome you home to the farm. We’ve got a ton in store for you this summer, and just wait until you get to see the new and improved Village stage.”

Experience Shambhala, one of our absolute favorite festivals, over July 24 – 27, 2020. Tickets here.

23rd Annual Shambhala Music Festival Lineup

Photo via Don Idio for Festival Squad