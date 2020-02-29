Martin Garrix Promises Follow Up To “High On Life” Coming This Summer

Two summers ago, Martin Garrix blessed us with his grand progressive house production “High On Life” featuring Bonn — and soon we’ll hear a follow up to the amazing anthem!





Garrix just dropped a new one, “Drown” featuring Clinton Kane, which sparked a debate with fans on social media. The comments below soon made way to Reddit, in which a fan asked for a more progressive drop next time and Garrix promised one on the way.

“I’m releasing the craziest progressive song in July!” he answered. “Follow up for high on life.”

No matter the style he takes on — pop, progressive, or otherwise — Garrix never fails to disappoint.

See the proof below and listen to his latest here.

Photo via Rukes.com