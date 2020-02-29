It’s only the end of February, and Kayzo is already back with his fourth new song of 2020. Following collabs with Atreyu, Lil Texas, and Ray Volpe, he now teams up with California metal quartet Bad Omens on “Suffocate.”





“Suffocate” has super strong “Griztronics” vibe in the drop, as the metal vocals lead into a minimal, heavy bass tone sine wave with some 808s. This is 100% a live show weapon, especially when you consider the strength that a proper venue sound system will have with that bass.

The second drop gets some added flair with some extra synths, plus more of those epic metal vocals. Check it out below!

Photo via OH DAG YO