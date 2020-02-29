Gorillaz just dropped an exclusive track for their new, innovative web series Song Machine, which makes for perfect easy listening for the weekend!





The virtual band headed up by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett never fails to impress, even here with one of their deeper cuts “Désolé” featuring Fatoumata Diawara. The song has a story to tell, which plays out in the second episode of Song Machine below.

Drummer Russel Hobbs previously shared insight on the project:

Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do. Gorillaz breaking the mold ‘cos the mold got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…

Gorillaz – Désolé ft. Fatoumata Diawara (Episode Two)

