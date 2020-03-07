Earlier today, Alison Wonderland apologized to fans at Okeechobee that she might not be able to take pics with them because she is dealing with a case of shingles, but she would still be performing her set tomorrow. Unfortunately, four hours later, she posted an update that meant she would be forced to cancel.





“It seems that medical professionals have said that I am too sick to get on a plane right now,” she wrote, “let alone play a show. I am currently struggling with shingles to my face and eye and it is no joke.”

it is really hard posting this but if you are going to @okeechobeefest please read. I am so heartbroken and sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/nzxuIqeBQ7 — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) March 8, 2020

In her place, Subtronics will be closing the Here Stage at 10pm local time.

“Major enormous love to @awonderland for allowing me to fill in for her slot. She is one of the most incredibly talented absolute legendary performers of our time and words cannot express how much I appreciate her allowing me to play.”

He continued, “Please everyone wish her a speedy recovery and good health as soon as possible, I plan on either making some edits with her tunes or just playing some of her songs so that she can still be there in spirit.”

SURPRISE!! IM HEADLINING OKEECHOBEE TOMORROW NIGHT!! pic.twitter.com/XMYbQ9xlYS — CYCLOPS INVASION TOUR (@Subtronics) March 8, 2020

Photo via Ivan Meneses for Insomniac Events