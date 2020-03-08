Illenium & Dabin Are Following Up The Ascend Tour with A Collab

Illenium and Dabin went hard on the road together for The Ascend Tour — and now they’re getting some studio sessions in.





Often times when we get teasers straight from the studio, we’re left to wonder with just a cryptic message or a single photo. However, Dabin is making it known — a collaboration with Illenium is most definitely happening.

“This tune with @ILLENIUMMUSIC though,” he shares in the tweet below.

Illenium Intel was quick to jump on the screenshots, so shout out to them as well.

Dabin previously remixed Illenium’s “Afterlife” off his Ashes record, but having them together on one track is a different animal. What do you think this will sound like?

Illenium x Dabin In Studio