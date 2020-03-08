Spring Awakening Music Festival returns in 2020!





After months of uncertainty, it’s been confirmed that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will move forward with the staple Chicago music festival. This news comes after the company acquired React Presents last month.

According to a press release, Spring Awakening Music Festival (SAMF) will once again feature more than 60 artists performing across four unique stages, demonstrating a dynamic variety of genres within the electronic music spectrum.

In addition to an eclectic artist lineup — soon to be announced — SAMF 2020 will feature stunning new stage production, expanded interactive and immersive art installations, carnival rides, and many more experiential elements to be announced.

In acquiring React Presents (valued at $15 million), LiveXLive expands its reach, adds over 250 programs and events, and welcomes cross-promotion capabilities — and Spring Awakening is a go!

Stay tuned for more info. Get tickets here: springawakeningfestival.com.

Photo via Georgia Modi