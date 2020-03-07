Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland Winter, SXSW and more are canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak — and the entertainment industry is taking a major hit because of it.





Just days or weeks out from these events, festival organizers are scrambling to issue refunds and make sure contracts are paid out. However, some artists are finding it in the industry’s best interest to give back such booking fees.

The Baron of Techno, Dave Clarke is speaking out following the cancellations. He wants DJs to do the right thing for the sake of music fans everywhere:

Those of you that are having gig cancellations because of this virus please send the fees back to the promoters, it enables them to refund the fans and helps everyone survive to get through this very long hardship.

Those of you, who like some big corporations, that do not pay tax be aware that your selfishness also harms local health services.

See below.

Dave Clarke Speaks Out