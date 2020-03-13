As the world begins to crumble, and the spectrum of uncertainty washes over humanity like an alienated species, DC Breaks has placed their take on the massive original tune by The Prototypes & TC just in time for our self-quarantined bass family. With this magnificent twist on one of the biggest tunes of recent memory, you can expect to hear international DJ’s near and far playing this absolute slammer of a tune.





This absolute smasher is OUT NOW on all platforms, and you can purchase it/stream here: http://bssrush.co/SpeciesRMX