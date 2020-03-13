Following California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate on 250-person capped events yesterday as he declared a state of emergency in response to coronavirus, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced his own multi-point plan, including banning non-city employees from City Hall.





Reports ABC 7, “Garcetti said he had ordered all city department to postpone or cancel all non-essential public events or group activities that require close contact and meetings of 50 people or more.”

It’s unclear if this mandate applies to public events as well or solely city-organized ones.

All major venues in Los Angeles have already announced closures for this weekend at least, including Exchange, Avalon, Sound, Academy, and more.

At time of publishing, there are currently 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles county.