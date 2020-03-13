Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is experiencing the harsh impact of coronavirus (COVID-9).





The city lives and breathes through its nightlife — however, it’s most popular clubs and venues are being forced to close their doors. Hakkasan, Omnia, XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, Marquee and more have provided individual statements amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Moving forward, clubs and venues will be shut down until further notice. In addition, venues will be taking measures to deep clean / sanitize during the downtime.

Needless to say, the strip is going to be eerily quiet in these coming weeks without resident DJs throwing down at every opportunity.

Read statements from several Las Vegas clubs below.