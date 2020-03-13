Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, is experiencing the harsh impact of coronavirus (COVID-9).
The city lives and breathes through its nightlife — however, it’s most popular clubs and venues are being forced to close their doors. Hakkasan, Omnia, XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club, Marquee and more have provided individual statements amid growing coronavirus concerns.
Moving forward, clubs and venues will be shut down until further notice. In addition, venues will be taking measures to deep clean / sanitize during the downtime.
Needless to say, the strip is going to be eerily quiet in these coming weeks without resident DJs throwing down at every opportunity.
Read statements from several Las Vegas clubs below.
The safety and well-being of our guests and employees has always been and will remain our top priority. Due to the unforeseeable ongoing impact of the COVID-19 virus we will temporarily suspend our venue operation until further notice. Our intention is to resume operations, pending further developments. In coordination with all recommended health and safety protocols from the Southern Nevada Health District, we will be continuing a professional deep cleaning and sanitation process of all Las Vegas venues.
Our commitment to the safety of our guests and employees has lead us to a temporary suspension of operations at XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, including: _ · Art of The Wild 2020; March 13, 14, 15; refunds will include table reservation deposits. · All shows scheduled at XS Nightclub, Encore Beach Club and Encore Beach Club at Night until future notice; refunds will include table reservation deposits. · For further assistance please call (702) 770-7300 or email [email protected] · For ongoing updates, please follow @wynnnightlife, @xslasvegas and @encorebeachclub on Instagram or visit www.WynnSocial.com. _ Please stay tuned for scheduling updates.
Effective Friday March 13, MGM Mirage have decided to bring forward the closure of 1Oak from the previously agreed-upon final date of operation March 28 with immediate effect. We would like to thank all current and previous staff for their continued support and loyalty from the opening of the venue over 10 years ago until today. The Culinary and Bartenders Unions have been informed. For any enquiries please contact: [email protected]
