The music industry is basically on lockdown with the cancelation of the vast majority of events, festivals and even entire tours — due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





Now, Bootshaus Club has joined the many other establishments closing doors across Europe and the world. The iconic venue released a statement letting fans know they’re shutting down until April 19th, but are optimistic to return.

The official Boothaus Club website states:

For the protection of our guests, artists and staff, all upcoming events will be provisionally cancelled with immediate effect until April 19, 2020. All tickets for our affected events will be refunded immediately. For this purpose ticket.io will automatically transfer all funds back.

We will get through this hard time and celebrate together again soon!

As much as it kills us to miss all these amazing acts, safety has to be our priority in these hard times. Keep safe!

Upcoming events affected include Electro Jungle with Blasterjaxx, Frontliner, Russian Village Boys; Monstercat Uncaged with FEED ME, GAMMER, HABSTRAKT, and MODESTEP, and more.

We hope all of the venues, promoters and artists out there facing hardships will get through this difficult time and bounce back stronger than ever.

See the most recent list of cancellations here and stay tuned for more updates.

H/T: We Rave You