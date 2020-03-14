Tomorrowland Winter isn’t the only package destination festival in France cancelled as result of coronavirus. Anjunabeats Elevations, the inaugural year for the festival, originally scheduled March 28-April 3, has been cancelled.





“France has banned organised gatherings of over 100 people and as such, elevations music programming cannot go ahead,” the official statement reads. “We think this is in the best interests of all parties, including our artists and staff.”

As with Tomorrowland Winter, only the music has been cancelled at this time. Unless the resort itself closes or France imposes the same lockdown rules as Italy, all ski holiday operators in France are still operating tours and fans who were planning on attending other cancelled winter festivals are still taking a ski holiday.

In the event that attendees decide to cancel their holiday to Avoriaz altogether, elevations has decided to extend its offer to refund any ski hire and lift passes to also include the following…

Refund 100% of the elevations ticket price (either £119 or £129 depending on tier purchased)

Refund 100% ski hire and ski lift passes booked through us

Refund the following extras booked through the festival: brunches, igloos, lessons

In addition, everyone who cancels their whole package will be offered a complimentary festival ticket for elevations 2021.

The statement reiterates that if you still want to holiday in two weeks’ time, 100% of your festival ticket will be refunded.

More information can be found here.