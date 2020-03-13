Amidst the growing health concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and on the advice of local health and government authorities, Steve Aoki, Dim Mak, and YM&U Group confirm that the remaining tour dates of the North America ‘Neon Future IV: The Color of Noise Tour’ will be postponed until further notice. This begins with tonight’s show at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, as the first to be canceled due to city mandate.





Aoki commented: “I am truly heartbroken to say my Color of Noise Tour will have to be postponed. Not only did the local health authorities and governments recommend this but I also want to make sure you all stay safe from the COVID-19 virus. We’re in the process of rescheduling the tour and will have more information for you as soon as possible! All tickets will remain valid for the new TBC dates. Please contact the ticket vendor if you require further information. I will be back, and I look forward to partying with you very soon. More updates soon to come. Stay safe everyone. Spread love and empathy, not fear and hate. Much love!!”

Neon Future IV, the sixth studio album by Steve Aoki, is scheduled for release soon this year.

Photo via Rukes.com