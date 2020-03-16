Bernie Sanders x Flux Pavilion? This is something we didn’t see coming today…





First of all, the fact that Bernie is active on TikTok and uses it as a platform to reach the people is simply amazing in itself. Second of all, using “I Can’t Stop” by Flux Pavilion to get his point across is sheer genius. Whoever is working on this campaign deserves a raise.

“Wall Street is scared of #bernie2020,” he writes in the post below. “Make them even more scared by going to berniesanders.com/volunteer. #fyp”

This video is currently circulating on the internet following Bernie’s one-on-one debate with opponent Joe Biden. His campaign strives to address the wealth gap in America, which he made abundantly clear last night.

“We have more income and wealth inequality in America today than any time in 100 years,” Sanders said.

Read more about Bernie’s stances on important issues here, including Wall Street reform.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons