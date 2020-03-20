The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has hit the music industry in an unprecedented sense. With shows, events and even full tours canceled, many artists across the world are losing out on their main source of revenue.





During this difficult time, Bandcamp is stepping up to help lessen the blow. For one day, this Friday, March 20, the online music provider will waive revenue sharing. The idea is put much needed money directly back into the artists’ pockets.

In a statement from Co-Founder & CEO Ethan Diamond, he states:

For many artists, a single day of boosted sales can mean the difference between being able to pay rent or not. Still, we consider this just a starting point. Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.

If you have the means, support your favorite artists by purchasing their music and/or merchandise.

Read Bandcamp’s full statement here, which gives other useful tips for artists and fans alike.