Another DJ has tested positive for COVID-19: Las Vegas-based Lemay.





The rising producer revealed yesterday on Twitter he had gotten back test results and was confirmed positive for the illness. Though he is not the first DJ to get it (Idris Elba tested positive earlier this week), our sympathies still go out to him and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

Pretty sure I’m the first DJ to get Coronavirus unfortunately. Worst part is that I don’t even leave my room. — Lemay (@LemayLemayLemay) March 20, 2020

Lemay has released on Parametric, Quality Goods, Lowly Palace, and more in his still young career. Listen to his latest single below.

Photo/Still via Nick Farrar