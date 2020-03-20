FaZe Clan, the world’s most popular eSports and gaming entertainment collective, activated the global streaming community for positive action during the current pandemic with its first #FIGHT2FUND online pro-am tournament earlier this week. Organized by FaZe Clan in less than 48 hours, the worldwide community galvanized for the first competition in the #FIGHT2FUND series, and raised $46,289 in much needed funds for those affected by COVID-19 and those contributing to preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.





This past Monday’s event secured 50 streamers, athletes, and celebrities, including NBA’s Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), and NFL’s Juju Smith-Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers), among others. Next week’s event will include: Marshmello, Diplo, Alesso, Jauz, Paul George, Ben Simmons, Kyle Kuzma, Juju Smith-Schuster, Nick Eh 30, to name a few.

“The constant news feed with COVID-19 updates and safe distancing preventative measures can be stressful and isolating,” said Lee Trink, CEO, FaZe Clan. “With Fight2Fund, we’re offering entertainment content with a purpose to help address the global pandemic. Fortunately, we were able to move fast in organizing the Fight2Fund Pro-Am Tournament series as it’s in our DNA to quickly create content that our community craves and shares.”

These events will occur every Monday at 12pm PST.

As in the first tournament, the winning team will select a charity or organization impacted by coronavirus to receive the prize comprising 100% of sponsored and stream-donated proceeds, plus initial donations made by FaZe Clan, Softgiving and Call of Duty. FaZe Clan will produce and host a main channel overview of the tournament at www.fight2fund.org and twitch.tv/faze, while participants will also stream via their own channels.

#Fight2Fund partners include:

Softgiving – donating a minimum of $50,000 to the cause plus providing the fundraising platform for #FIGHT2FUND

UMG Gaming – the premier esports company providing all logistics for the tournament and broadcasting, including casters from their Las Vegas studios

Call of Duty – tournament game and contributing funds to initiative

Cut + Sew – leveraging its network to secure talent participation

Photo via Rukes.com