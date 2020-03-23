Kygo quickly followed up his 2016 debut album Cloud Nine with his sophomore album, Kids In Love, the very next year. However, it has been three years since then and now he’s finally ready to release his third album, Golden Hour.





The Norwegian melodic producer kept busy in the years between with his Stargazing EP, “Born To Be Yours” with Imagine Dragons, a song on the official ‘Detective Pikachu’ soundtrack with Rita Ora, and his collaboration with the late Whitney Houston.

It appears that none of the previously released tracks will be on Golden Hour, which is refreshing. The first single will be out Friday, so we’ll have to wait and see what he’s come up with!

Hey guys I hope you’re all doing well & staying positive in these tough times. The good thing about being home all day is that I've had a lot of time to work on new music. I'm very excited to announce that I’ve finished my 3rd album ‘Golden Hour’ the first single is out Friday! pic.twitter.com/Ye5vNg7dl7 — Kygo (@KygoMusic) March 23, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com