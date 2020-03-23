The beginning of Calvin Harris‘ new Love Regenerator project was surely destined for live performances, but the novel coronavirus COVID-19 put a sure and sudden stop to that. As such, the first Love Regenerator set in history was streamed this weekend on YouTube with Calvin alone and watched virtually by tens of thousands.





Over the course of 80 minutes, Calvin shows off some of the groove and house influences he’s been keeping buried underneath a pop radio persona this last decade. Rinsing plenty of his own new Love Regenerator tunes as well as cuts from Will Clarke, Avision, Rudosa, Skream, and more, he effortlessly keeps the vibes going for the whole set.

Check out the full set below.

Photo via Rukes.com