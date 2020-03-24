Firefly Music Festival in Delaware, originally scheduled for Jun 18 – Jun 21, has been cancelled. There will be no festival in 2020.





This is the latest in a string of festival cancellations or postponements this month amid the COVID-19 pandemic as states and governments all enforce social distancing and self-quarantine. Time frames differ by district, but the general consensus is the longer we all stay inside, the less effect this pandemic will have in the long run.

The festival’s statement reads, “At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddended to confirmed the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020. We take the safety and health of our fans, staff, and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

Ticket holders will have the option for a full refund or to transfer their ticket to 2021. Emails will be sent out by Friday, March 27th. Any questions or concerns can be directed to [email protected]