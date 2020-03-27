As events continue to be cancelled worldwide as soon as April and as far out as July, world leaders are asking: “How long will this last?” The answer is: we really don’t know. Without a viable vaccine, which could take up to 18 months to properly develop, test, and distribute, the risk of COVID-19 remains high. Even as we “flatten the curve,” the goal of self-isolation to cut down on spreading the disease and lessen stress on hospitals, it doesn’t mean the virus isn’t still out there when all is said and done.





Containment measures in Belgium are currently in effect until April 5, but in a new interview yesterday with Belgian Minister of the Interior Pieter De Cream, it could be longer. And that could mean the postponement of summer festivals, including Tomorrowland, scheduled now for July 17-19 and July 24-26.

He believes with “a certain probability” that they should be postponed.

In the interview, he states the “decision is not yet taken,” but ticket holders should be prepared if a cancellation order is given by the government or the festival decides to postpone/cancel on its own

“We need to bring more clarity to the government,” he said with respect to summer festivals and events. “But I believe from the information we have that there is a certain probability that they will have to be postponed.”

via Le Soir | Photo (c)tomorrowland