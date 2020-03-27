Skrillex + G Jones… can you imagine? Well, you might not have to very much longer.





Skrillex was on Instagram Live for a while yesterday, making beats in the studio and just messing around while he finished up some tracks. At one point during the stream, G Jones popped in and commented with the “air blowing out of nostrils” emoji and Skrill immediately took notice and said, “G Jones you fuck with this? I’ll send this to you right now.”

On top of a new album from Skrillex and possibly another DJ Snake collaboration as well, it appears we’re going to be getting a lot more music from one of our favorite artists this year or next. Stay tuned!

damn this @Skrillex livestream beat is 🔥, can’t wait to hear what @gjonesbass does with it 👀 pic.twitter.com/rO36Dtrlqb — staley (@stalesmcgalesss) March 27, 2020

Photo by Marilyn Hue