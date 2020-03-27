Kygo Releases First Single From New Album, “Like It Is” with Zara Larsson and Tyga

Earlier this week, Kygo revealed his third album Golden Hour was on its way. Today, we get the first single from the project, “Like It Is” with Zara Larsson and Tyga.





The single is classic Kygo, with beautiful melodies and a strong core of sweet piano notes and soft drums. With vocals from Larsson, we get that sound we know so well from the producer; and with Tyga, we see a bit of a new side to his music with a bit more of a hip hop flair. Turns out, his brand of soft melodic house works really well with hip hop vocals — and we kind of need more.

Listen and watch “Like It Is” below.

PHOTO CREDIT: @JOHANNESLOVUND