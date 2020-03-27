While we are all in self-isolation, there’s no better time to begin learning a new skill, working on yourself, and establishing healthy habits. For those wanting to learn more about the music industry, or just looking for a refresher or new perspective, esteemed music manager Amy Thomson (Swedish House Mafia, DJ Snake) has released a free book on management & marketing.





The 300-page free book, Artist Management & Marketing: A Beginners Guide, is available as a PDF download or a read on-screen app via Myobschool.com.

In the 300 pages, she tackles planning, scheduling, the roles of Record Companies, Publishers and service agencies, royalties, releasing a record, international marketing, brand deals, merch deals through to mental health and book and film recommendations. Sample budgets and timelines and working examples from campaigns from her archive and one she has admired cover 300 pages of easy to understand pages designed to add some clarity to the largely unregulated work of Management. There is advice on fees, roles, contracts through to press training.

Read and download the book HERE.