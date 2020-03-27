Are you a headbanger? Do you throw your X’s up whenever a dirty dubstep drop hits you in the face? Well then I’ve got a tune for you today. Everyone already knows “Gold” from Excision and Illenium, but the song just got reinvented in the best way. One of our artists to watch in 2020, LICK, put a unique spin on the single. Weaving his way through a variety of tempos, LICK’s signature sound is present throughout his flip. Banging drums, quick melodies and more highlight this energetic track. Have a listen to it below and pick up your free download here.



