It’s not NYE in the least, but Countdown is throwing a Virutal Rave-A-Thon tonight and tomorrow, hosted by Insomniac‘s Pasquale Rotella.





The stacked lineup boasts DJ Soda, Dombresky, Ekali, Flosstradamus, i_o, JVNA, K?D, Lost Kings, Mat Zo, Medasin, Peekaboo, Phantoms, Sacha Robotti, Sage Armstrong, SNBRN and Tisoki. With a range of acts in various genres, we absolutely can’t wait for Countdown to invade our homes this weekend.

“WE HEARD PLANET EARTH KINDA SUX RN,” the post below alludes to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With festival season on hiatus, these virtual events are the next best thing — and they’re entirely free for music lovers everywhere.

The countdown is on! Check out the promo below and tune March 27th & 28th via youtube.com/INSOMNIAC.

Countdown Virtual Rave-A-Thon