Today, beginning at 8pm GMT/1pm PST, Beatport will broadcast a live, 24-hour global DJ marathon in partnership with Twitch tonight. 24 artists including with legendary dance acts like Carl Cox, Bonobo, Nina Kraviz, Griz, RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ set), A-Trak, Nicole Moudaber, Chris Liebing and Nora En Pure, will be performing from their homes or studios around the globe. This streaming event will provide a platform to unite our global community during these unprecedented times, while also supporting charities to help those most in need.





“Over the past few weeks, we have seen so much of humanity come together as one to battle the escalation of the Covid-19 virus in an effort to protect the most vulnerable. With so many of us sheltered in our homes, wanting to stay connected to the people and music that plays such a positive role in our lives, Beatport and the passionate DJ community we work with on a daily basis feel compelled to deliver a unique music experience directly into homes across the world,” commented Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels.

During the live stream on Twitch, viewers can make donations, with the money going directly to benefit those most impacted by the crisis. The funds will be administered by the AFEM (Association For Electronic Muisc) and will be distributed to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO looking after frontline health concerns, and the AFEM Members COVID-19 Hardship fund.

Beatport will also be working with key industry partners to give away gear and merchandise to randomly selected donors during the live event.

Lastly, Beatport will be providing track IDs as songs are played on Twitch so fans can purchase any of the music they hear and support the independent artist and label community directly.

Full Line Up (A-Z)*

A-Trak | Agoria | ANNA | Axel Boman | Blond:ish

Bonobo | Carl Cox | Chris Liebing | Destructo | Duke Dumont

Eats Everything | GRiZ | La Fleur | Nastia | Nicole Moudaber

Nina Kraviz | Nora En Pure | RÜFÜS DU SOL | Sebastien Leger

Themba | Todd Terry | TOKiMONSTA | UMEK | Wax Motif

Waze & Odyseey and Gorgon City