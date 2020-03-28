The REZZ Rocks III lineup has been revealed!





The 2-night event features an eclectic lineup including some of bass music’s finest at the Holy Grail of music venues to close out the summer.

Night one, Rusko, Lucii, Champagne Drip, Meso and sfam take the stage as support. Night two with i_o, Golden Features, Ivy Lab, X&G and Sara Landry is technically sold out, but premium and resale tickets remain. Get yours here.

Shows at Red Rocks have been suspended through May 11th due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. With the majority of tours and festivals either postponed or canceled until late 2020 or even 2021, Rezz Rocks is a special celebration dance music fans have to look forward to.

REZZ Rocks III is set for September 3rd and 4th. See the lineup below and stay updated via the official Red Rocks website here.

REZZ Rocks III

Photo via www.prolophoto.com