III Points festival in Miami has pushed back dates and modified its lineup in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.





While the event is keeping much of its lineup intact, acts including Chris Lake and Disclosure have been replaced with RÜFÜS DU SOL and ARTBAT, among others. The eclectic festival also boasts The Strokes, Robyn, Wu-Tang Clan, Tycho, Chromatics and more.

In addition, III Points has provided a statement and an entire initiative to give back:

As the world takes a halt, we want to take this time to give back to our Miami talent who continue to drive our scene to new heights. We recognize that many artists and musicians are experiencing uncertainty at this time, with gigs cancelling and jobs closing. We created the III Points Miami Artist Initiative Fund, in Partnership with ICA, to provide financial assistance to all types of artists who are struggling to make ends meet while facing the challenges of COVID-19. The festival is set to go down in Miami over October 16th and 17th. DONATE / APPLY to the Miami Artist Initiative here. III Points Lineup

Photo via III Points / @adiadinayev