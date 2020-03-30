Attention future producers! The entire Ableton Live 10 Suite is now available — completely free for 90 days.





The free trial period typically runs 30 days, but with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine there’s no better time to social distance yourself with your DAW (digital audio workstation).

Ableton is hooking it up with the Suite, which means 13 powerful Instruments are included — Wavetable, Operator, Sampler, Analog and more. Plus, 56 Effects for processing audio and MIDI — Echo, Pedal, Beat Repeat, Amp, Vocoder, Glue and many more.

If you’re currently working in Live 9, you can still sign up for the 90 day trial and your library will not be overwritten or altered.

If anything comes out of this quarantine, we’re hoping it’s amazing music!

Get started for free here.

P.S. Logic Pro is also available as a free 90-day trial here.