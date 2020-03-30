If this quarantine has you working it out from home — you might as well blast your music as loud as you want to, from all your favorite artists!





In a new article in Women’s Health, the most popular home workout tracks and artist on Spotify are revealed. The rankings have been determined by the number of times each track and artist appears on workout-specific playlists.

Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Lady Gaga lead the pack when it comes to singles. However, Eminem has a commanding lead as far as artists go. Plus, Kanye West, Beyonce, Drake, Rihanna and more.

We wouldn’t trust this list if it didn’t include some dance music, however — David Guetta and Calvin Harris are two of the most popular home workout artists.

Listen to the playlist via PureGym.

Most Popular Home Workout Songs

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Songs



1. Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa (117)

2. Blinding Lights – The Weeknd (101)

3. Stupid Love – Lady Gaga (82)

4. Physical – Dua Lipa (77)

5. Dance Monkey – Tones And I (66)

6. Roses – Imanbek Remix-SAINt JHN (61)

7. The Box – Roddy Ricch (53)

8. Lose Control – MEDUZA (49)

9. ROXANNE – Arizona Zervas (47)

10. ‘Till I Collapse – Eminem (43)

10. RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) – Black Eyed Peas (43)

Top 10 Most Popular Home Workout Artists

1. Eminem (305)

2. Dua Lipa (259)

3. Kanye West (246)

4. Drake (234)

5. Beyonce (223)

6. David Guetta (203)

7. The Weeknd (190)

8. Calvin Harris (172)

8. Lady Gaga (172)

9. Rihanna (171)

10. Ariana Grande (160)

Source: Women’s Health