This morning, Tomorrowland hosted their own live stream with festival heavyweights Dimitri Vegas (solo set), Afrojack, Lost Frequencies, and Vintage Culture.





Over the course of four hours, the world-renowned DJs streamed from their homes with sets you wouldn’t normally hear during their typical mainstage sets.

Dimitri Vegas said, “With the postponement of so many events and the need for social distancing, we know the People of Tomorrow are looking to connect through the power of music more than ever. I am very happy to join Tomorrowland in order to give people across the world a magical experience at home, interacting and supporting each other as one large global community.”

United Through Music Join the global connection and unite through the power of music. Tune in and enjoy Dimitri 'Vegas' Thivaios, Afrojack, Lost Frequencies and Vintage Culture LIVE from their homes, hosted by One World Radio's Adam K. Posted by Tomorrowland on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

