The coronavirus self quarantine is still well underway, which means Diplo is still throwing down his “Corona Sabbath” sets. Complete with special guests and new IDs, the superstar DJ/producer continues to spice up your stream straight from his living room.





One of the most exciting previews to come out of his “Corona Sabbath” sessions thus far, the Major Lazer remix for The Weekend‘s new release “Blinding Lights,” off After Hours. The sultry hit gets a dancehall treatment from Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums — and it’s a damn vibe.

Thankfully, a fan was standing by to record the world premiere, which soon made its way to r/EDM.

Diplo also shares:

DJs are cut from a different cloth. The real ones are DiY. We came up making our own parties, renting a warehouse or bar and buying kegs. passing out flyers and mixtapes with new music. now we’re just going to Target to get a green screen, fog machines and cheap disco lights for our live stream.. Just a month ago I was playing for 40,000 people and now I’m just desperate for human contact I beg my neighbors to knock on my door to tell me to turn it down. Still in these circumstances I couldn’t be happier.

Keep your eyes on Diplo’s Instagram account for more.

The Weeknd – Blinding Lights (Major Lazer Remix)

Photo via Rukes.com