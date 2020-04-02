Burning Man has postponed its main ticket sale citing the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.





With uncertainty looming over the music industry like a dark cloud, Burning Man is one of countless events making tough calls like this one. Although the celebration in Black Rock City may be the light at the end of the tunnel, Burning Man finds it best to keep the community’s safety and potential financial burdens in mind.

A blog post from Burning Man Journal reads:

This week, we’re continuing to gather critical information, reach out to our government partners, and seek guidance from experts. As you all know, there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty right now.

Given that reality, we believe the prudent next step is to postpone our upcoming ticket sale. Registration for the “Main Sale” was scheduled to begin April 1, and the sale was set to take place April 8.

Burning Man has not yet set an alternative date for the registration and/or ticket sale. Organizers are exploring every possible option for offering 2020 refunds in case the 2020 installment is canceled.

As it stands, Burning Man is set to take place August 30 – September 7, 2020.

Burning Man stated in a previous update:

You don’t need to be on the playa or at a Regional Event to have those moments of magic, of synchronicity, of wonder. We can build those moments wherever we are, when we let our guard down, open our hearts, and ask what can be. We look forward to joining you in co-creating that future.

Photo via Burning Man