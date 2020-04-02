Home

Alesso is releasing a new song called “Midnight” with former One Direction member Liam Payne on April 8. But before it’s even out, the producer is looking toward an eventual remix, and he’s calling on fans to submit their vocals for a chance to be featured.


“I need help with this song I’ve been working on during these quarantine times,” Alesso said in a video. “It’s called ‘Midnight.’ I’m gonna play you a small snippet of it, and then, hopefully, whoever is interested and has the time can cut it can send it to me, tag me, DM me — whatever works best for you.”

The winner of this contest will sing along with Liam on the remix for the song. Submissions should be uploaded with the hashtag #AlessoMidnight on Twitter/Instagram.

 

Photo via Rukes.com