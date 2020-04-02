With festival season currently on hiatus, Coachella, Bonnaroo, Movement and more have set new dates for the Fall — and Lost Lands, which already takes place in September, its standing its ground.





In a new statement, Lost Lands addresses bass lovers everywhere:

We wanted to assure you all during these uncertain times that Lost Lands is currently moving forward as planned on September 25th – 27th, 2020. Time is hopefully on our side since Lost Lands is scheduled during the Fall. Above all else, safety is our number one priority.

The statement does recognize this is a “fluid situation” and organizers are fully committed to keeping everyone in the loop. Lost Lands is working with public officials to ensure planning goes smoothly and attendees have the most updated, accurate information.

September, October and beyond are about to be lit — if everyone stays home.

See the statement below.

Lost Lands Festival 2020

Photo via Jake West Photo for Lost Lands