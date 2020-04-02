Digital Mirage Online Music Festival, powered by Promixity and Brownies & Lemonade with Trap Nation, has released set times for the event beginning this Friday. Starting an noon every day with major artist like Kaskade, Gryffin, and Louis The Child (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, respectively), it will go until the wee hours of the morning.





51 artists will play over the course of the weekend, from YehMe2 to Flosstradamus to Vincent to 3LAU to Adventure Club to graves to TOKiMONSTA to Mat Zo and more. Saturday will go latest, ending at 2:40am PST.

RSVP for the festival here.