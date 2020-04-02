It seems only fitting that with Rustie’s storied return (only on his personal Facebook, nothing on streaming services yet, so don’t get too excited), Alison Wonderland’s newest teaser of unreleased music carries some serious Rustie vibes.





Nearly a year to the day since Alison’s last original release, “Peace” in April 2019, she’s teasing some serious heat. There’s no title for it yet, but we’re already enthralled with the beat and songwriting showcased in just this short, 30-second clip.

Keep an eye out for new music from Alison Wonderland in 2020.

I call this “girl plays animal crossing whilst listening to unreleased music” pic.twitter.com/jh6cigRPVS — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) April 2, 2020

Photo via Marc Van der Aa for Insomniac Events