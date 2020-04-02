Following reports yesterday that incarcerated rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine could be granted early prison release due to COVID-19 concerns and his pre-existing asthma, Pitchfork has reported that his early release has been granted.





6ix9ine, originally expected to be released on August 2, will serve the remainer of his four-month sentence from home confinement under government surveillance. His initial request for early release was denied, and eventually granted after a series of appeals.

His lawyer Lance Lazzaro argued, “Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week of shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medial director that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital.”

via Pitchfork